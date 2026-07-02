No Mention of Mandatory Paddy Donovan as Liam Paro Targets Manny Pacquiao

Newly crowned world champion Liam Paro and his Team have listed a who’s who of big-name boxers when discussing who may be next, but haven’t mentioned Paddy Donovan.

After defeating Karen Chukhadzhian in Germany in May, the Andy Lee-trained southpaw became mandatory for the IBF welterweight world title.

Meaning he is guaranteed a shot at the title Paro defeated Lewis Crocker to win last week. However, while the Australian has moved directly into Donovan’s sights, the Irish soon-to-be challenger isn’t on the champion’s guaranteed immediate radar.

The two-weight world champ is dreaming of a Manny Pacquiao defence. His promoter, George Rose, believes that a fight with the Hall of Famer is doable and if it can’t be made has his sights on some of the bigger names at the weight.

“Manny is the one fight we want to make for Liam,” Rose said.

“Imagine Manny coming back to Australia. Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Rolly Romero all hold world titles (in the welterweight division), but we don’t have to do a unification fight.

“When Jeff (Horn) fought Manny, he didn’t have the belt. It would be unreal. Imagine doing a card with Manny, Paro and possibly the two Tszyus. It would be sensational.”

The Brisbane native’s promoters can look at options outside of Donovan as the champion is allowed a voluntary before having to fulfil obligations.

There are massive unification opportunities with the likes of Haney, Garcia or Romero, but the 30-year-old ideally wants Pacquiao, who fought Mario Barrios last year for the WBC welterweight world title at age 46.

“Manny Pacquiao was my favourite fighter growing up,” Paro said.

“I was Jeff Horn’s main sparring partner for the Pacquiao fight and I was there to witness that atmosphere first-hand. The opportunity is there. I’d love to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao, Ryan Garcia or any of the big names.”

Donovan won’t mind Paro and co name dropping other boxers, as it’s a matter of when, not if, when it comes down to his shot. Not to mention, he is likely to fight Tyrone McKenna on the Katie Taylor undercard on September 5.