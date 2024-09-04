Can TJ Doheny Stop the ‘Monster’ in his Tracks?

Irish southpaw TJ Doheny will take a shot at history this week, as he takes on Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue for the WBC, WBA, IBF & WBO super-bantamweight titles in Tokyo, Japan.Of course, Doheny is a huge betting underdog against the undefeated and undisputed super bantamweight king, and even those of you who have cashed in your GG poker welcome offers may be inclined to back the hard-hitting Inoue. But can Doheny spring the mother of all surprises in the Japanese capital, and what could be next for the experienced Portlaoise man?Is Doheny in Good Form?The 37-year-old is a well-travelled and battle-hardened fighter, having spent most of his career contesting bouts in Australia, the US and, most recently, Japan.So, he won’t be intimidated by fighting on away soil, having not competed in the UK since a points defeat to Michael Conlan on August 6th, 2021. Doheny is also in good form despite his advancing years, winning three bouts in a row since he was outpointed by Sam Goodman in Sydney in March, 2023. However, he has now been beaten in four of his 27 career bouts, with three of these defeats (including losses against Conlan and Ionuț Băluță) coming in his previous seven outings.Overall, he has lost four of his previous nine bouts, starting with a close, majority decision defeat to Daniel Roman at the Forum in Inglewood. This saw Doheny lose his IBF super-bantamweight title in his second defence, while he also missed out on the chance to win the coveted WBA super-bantamweight crown.Does Doheny Have the Pedigree to Trouble Inoue?While Doheny won the IBF super-bantamweight title by outpointing Ryosuke Iwasa in August 2018, he mounted just one successful defence and has largely struggled at world level since.The comprehensive defeat against Conlan also saw him fail in an attempt to win the vacant WBA interim featherweight title, so he’s the deserved underdog against an opponent as powerful and accomplished as Inoue.However, he has stopped 20 of his 26 victims in the ring, equating to a knockout rate of 76.92%. So, he has the power to trouble Inoue, who suffered the first knockdown of his career against Luis Nery in his previous bout.The trouble is, Inoue has knocked out 24 of his 27 opponents (88.885), while his KO percentage is even higher during title fights. Make no mistake: he possesses immense and disproportionate power in his hands, while he has now held at least one world championship belt for over a decade.Ultimately, Doheny is a tricky and competent opponent, and one who may be able to withstand Inoue’s power better than most. However, he may be a little past his best and world level, and will need to produce a truly staggering performance if he’s to defeat Inoue at an expectant Ariake Arena.