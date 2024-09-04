Who are the Biggest Up-and-Coming Heavyweight Stars?

Four of the world’s best heavyweights are in action over the coming months, as Oleksandr Usyk takes on Tyson Fury in their hotly anticipated Saudi rematch and Daniel Dubiois takes on two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in London. All the heavyweight belts are on the line in these two bouts, creating a mouthwatering prospect for fans!

While Dubois is just 26 years old, however, Usky, Fury and Joshua are all on the wrong side of 30 and closer to the end of their careers rather than the beginning.

But who are the up-and-coming heavyweight stars that are most likely to dominate the weight class in the future? Here’s our pick of the top three!

Moses Itauma

While Moses Itauma is just 19 years old, he’s already compiled an impressive 10-0 record and recently defended his WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title against the experienced Mariusz Wach at the O2 Arena.

The seasoned Pole was stopped inside two rounds in July, with this representing the eighth time that Itoma has blasted out an opponent in less than six minutes (80%). His two other victories (over Kevin Nicolas Espindola and Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko) were achieved by way of points.

Itauma, who’s based in Chatham and operating under Frank Warren’s Queensbury promotional banner, has even been touted by Tyson Fury as the bona fide ‘future of the heavyweight division’.

Moses also maintained a short but perfect amateur career (24-0), and he still has time to break Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time (at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old).

Justis Huni

Justis Huni hit the headlines recently when he signed for Matchroom Boxing, and like Itauma, the 25-year-old Australian has amassed a perfect 10-0 record in the professional ranks.

However, he lacks the star power and media coverage of the younger Itauma, with this helping him to creep up the heavyweight rankings unnoticed and recently win the vacant WBO Global heavyweight title against Kevin Lerena.

Huni is also more of a technical boxer rather than a heavy hitter, knocking out just four of his 10 opponents (40%). He also boasts a world class amateur pedigree having won gold at the Youth World Championships, before claiming bronze at the senior version of the tournament.

Interestingly, Huni’s star fell slightly after a nip-and-tuck affair against the limited Kevin Lerena. Huni was rocked at times during this bout, but it should be noted that Lerna has heavy hands and also troubled the aforementioned Daniel Dubois earlier in his career.

Bakhodir Jalolov

While the 30-year-old Uzbekistan star Bakhodir Jalolov is the oldest fighter on our list, he has an incredible amateur pedigree and is also expected to achieve big things in the pro ranks.

Jalolov won an Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 games, while he also claimed two World Championship golds and three Asian Championship medals. He has also compiled a 14-0 record as a professional so far, with every single one of these coming by way of knockout.

Not a single fighter has taken Jalovov beyond eight rounds, while the 6ft 7in tall southpaw has a monstrous 81-inch reach and is incredibly difficult to hit. What’s more, he’s incredibly light on his feet given his size, while he has superb boxing fundamentals that are reminiscent of Tyson Fury.

In short, he has all the tools to win a heavyweight title in the future, especially once Usyk hangs up his gloves!