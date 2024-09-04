Guts v Guile – Cronin and Brennan clash on routes to victory

Kevin Cronin is confident guts will get him victory, whereas Emmet Brennan is pointing to guile as the key factor.

The pair serve up the latest installment of the famous Dublin – Kerry rivalry when they meet on the undercard of Callum Walsh’s homecoming at the 3Arena later this month.

Such is the interest and intrigue in the all-Irish super middleweight clash that it attracted mainstream media interest, with Newstalk’s Off the Ball having both protagonists on the show on Tuesday night.

Both were afforded the chance to explain why they will emerge victorious live on UFC Fight Pass – and both gave very different reasons.

Olympian Brennan believes he will have too much by way of experience and technical ability for the ‘Kingdom Warrior’, while Cronin argues his determination and desire will get him over the line the BUI Celtic title fight.

“I believe I’m going to win and by any means necessary,” the Kerry side of the fight said.

“Everyone knows how I fight. I am going to keep coming. My nose could be twisted to the other side of my face, my jaw could be hanging off and I’m still going to be there standing in front of you throwing punches. That’s how I fight.”

The Munster man pays little heed to the schooling of the Olympian suggesting it will count for little in a dog fight.

“I’m not going to lie down in front of him – and in the most respectful way possible I’m going to be in your face regardless of the experience you have. If Emmet’s going to pull off the win it’s going to be the hardest win of his career and I’ll make sure of it.”

Brennan disagrees. The Inner City Dubliner believes quality and experience and suggests that will be the defining factor in a stoppage win.

“I’ve been around High-Performance boxing for the last 10 years and I think that experience is going to tell come fight night,” said the BUI Celtic light heavyweight champion.

“He hasn’t fought at this level and I predict I win by stoppage. It’s about technical ability and being able to do it at the highest level and with respect I think I’ll end it early.”