Claressa Shields issues Katie Taylor GWOAT challenge

Claressa Shields is adamant no one can call themselves the greatest woman fighter of all time unless they fight and beat her.

The four-weight world champion, who was last seen winning heavyweight honours, is the ‘GWOAT’ by ring nickname but many believe Ireland’s Katie Taylor is more worthy of the moniker.

The American has always been as respectful of the Bray native’s achievements but has been even more forthright about her belief that she is the best to do it.

Indeed, she says she will happily prove her point by beating any of her GWOAT rivals in the ring.

“Any of those girls who want to be the GWOAT, all you got to do is make the fight with me,” she said.

“Alycia Baumgardner, Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor – all you got to do is make the fight with me. Then I can show you, you’re not the GWOAT.”

A Taylor – Shields fight would be one for the ages and would be one of the biggest fights in boxing regardless of sex.

However, the weight disparency makes it nigh on impossible and if they were to meet at a catch weight it would give both sets of fans a valid GWOAT get-out clause and this leave the debate open.

Aside from the fact that she changed the face of both amateur and pro boxing, Taylor can point to win over fighters in the pound for pound rankings to boost her claim.

The London 2012 gold medal winner has wins over Chantelle Cameron, Amanda Serrano, Nathasa Jonas and Delfine Persoon and has been involved in all manner of classics.

Arguing her case Shields says: “Everyone is talking about who’s the GWOAT? Who’s undefeated? Who got the most belts?.

“Who made the million dollars last couple of time she fought? Without a promoter giving her a handout? That’s what a GWOAT is. Who fights the best?

“Who don’t struggle in fights no matter what size? Exactly.

“All that comparison about who the GWOAT is, I can go to any weight class and win. That’s who the GWOAT is.”