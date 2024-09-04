Wasted on an undercard – Matchroom give fresh Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan UPDATE

It’s now about the where and the when, when it comes to a massive Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker meeting.

Matchroom CEO Frank Smith has re-confirmed the Irish fighters have agreed to fight and are willing to share the boxing ring.

However, there remain some things to be ironed out before the bout can be officially confirmed as made.

Venue and date seem to be a stumbling block.

The Munster side of the Limerick – Belfast bout, Donovan has expressed concerns about going to the fight capital of Ireland, suggesting Dublin, Limerick and even New York as alternatives.

Belfast is the ideal venue for the clash, Eddie Hearn last week said was made, according to Smith.

Both Hearn and Smith have also said the mouthwatering match-up is worthy of headline status and feel Belfast is the only viable city in that regard.

Smith told IFL TV: “It’s more just a date thing, where it falls, venues etc. That’s the key.

“Both fighters are up for it and both fighters have agreed to that fight next but there is a bit of work to be done on the other details.

“I want it to be in Belfast, it makes sense for it to be in Belfast. It shouldn’t be on an undercard in my opinion.”

The fight has generated massive interest since first being suggested on Irish-boxing.com in December of last year.

Both fighters have added big wins to their resume since the turn of the year with ‘The Croc’ defeating Connah Walker and Jose Felix ‘The Real Deal’ overcoming William Andreas Herrera and Lewis Ritson.