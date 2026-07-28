‘He is the Man’ – Sahni Says O’Leary’s Homecoming Changed Everything

Dev Sahni believes Pierce O’Leary has transformed from a promising prospect into a genuine boxing star.

The Queensberry front man is back in Dublin this week helping promote this Saturday’s O’Leary-topped 3Arena card and admitted memories of O’Leary’s headline performance earlier this year remain fresh in his mind.

Big Bang proved his Dublin-leading-man credentials at the same venue in March, as he defeated Maxi Hughes in front of passionate and partisan support.

For Sahni, who had the privilege of conducting the post-fight interview in the ring, it was a unique moment.

“I’ve always wanted to interview a hometown hero in the ring after they’ve just won a fight by knockout,” he explained.

“And it happened last time. Hometown hero Pierce O’Leary had the whole crowd in the palm of his hands and I got to be the one holding the mic saying, ‘How was it?’ That was a moment I’ll never forget.”

The atmosphere generated by the Dubliner left a lasting impression on the broadcaster.

“I think if you looked around the crowd during the walkout, there were tears. Tears of happiness. People just appreciating the moment,” Sahni recalled.

“And when the stoppage came, I’ve never seen a crowd light up so fast.”

Sahni says O’Leary deserves enormous credit for helping bring major boxing events back to Dublin.

The WBC International champion had repeatedly pushed Queensberry chiefs Frank Warren and George Warren to stage a show in the Irish capital.

“Pierce has been badgering Frank and George for years saying we’ve got to go to Dublin, we’ve got to go to Dublin,” Sahni added.

“Eventually he got his wish and I feel like it all happened at the perfect time.

“He sold that place out. This place will be sold out as well. Tickets are going to go like that.

“He’s become a star.”

Sahni also believes there has been a noticeable change in O’Leary’s personality and confidence since winning championship honours and becoming one of Irish boxing’s leading attractions.

“He has been quite quiet and he can speak quite quietly as well.

“But it feels like since he’s become the champion and since he’s had this homecoming, his shoulders have broadened and his chest is puffed out more.

“It’s not just talking about being the man anymore. He probably feels like he is the man.

“He knows he’s got all those people behind him as well and it must be a great time to be Pierce O’Leary.”