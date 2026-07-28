Rebel Rising – Steven Cairns Targets Cork Hosted European Title Fight

Steven Cairns has already started plotting the next chapter of his career – and it could lead to a European title fight in Cork.

The Rebel County man returns to action at the 3Arena on August 1 in an intriguing clash with BUI Celtic and Irish title winner Senan Kelly.

The bout is being billed by Queensberry as a breakout moment for the much-fancied prospect talent.

For Cairns it’s another big step toward titles at fighting in his home county.

“There’s plenty more straps to add and there will be in due time,” Cairns told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I’m excited. August 1 we’re back in the 3Arena just six months later from when we were first there in March.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, JUNE 02: “No Turning Back” launch press conference at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin on the 2nd June 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“March was special. It was 10,000 fans screaming. The atmosphere was unbelievable. The whole night was just perfect. Everything went as I pictured it.”

The Dave Coldwell-mentored fighter believes another successful performance in Dublin could move him significantly closer to title level.

“I can’t wait to do it again on August 1 and then later on kick on. I want to fight this 10-rounder, maybe two more 10-rounders, and then maybe look at a European title.”

The European title, which Saturday’s headline act Pierce O’Leary won, has become a traditional proving ground for Irish fighters before world-level contention, and the 23-year-old believes he is moving steadily in that direction.

Even more intriguing is where he hopes that title challenge could take place.

“Cork is in the vision. It’s not far away. Hopefully next summer we’ll do Cork and hopefully it might be for the European title.

“That’s what we’re trying to map out. Get two more 10-round fights and then step it up to a European title.”