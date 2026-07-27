Gallagher, Fryers and McConnell Close in on Commonwealth Medals

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Cathlin Fryers, Jude Gallagher and Jon McConnell joined Nicole Clyde in the quarter finals of the Commonwealth Games.

All three won last 16 clashes in Glasgow

Fryers put on a dominant, stylish display in her 51kg Last 16 contest against Zinnat Ferdous of Bangladesh to claim a 5-0 win. Judges scored the bout 26: 30; 26:30; 27:29; 27:29; 26:30 – reflecting a point deduction for the Bangladeshi boxer. Speaking to TNT Sport after her contest, the Immaculatta star said the win has given her confidence “Oh, 100%. It’s the first one. Anytime I tracked up the gear she just held, so I kind of knew I had to pick my shots and move, rather than getting stuck in them tangles” Caitlin, of Immaculata BC, is back in action on Wednesday boxing for a medal Sakshi of India in the quarter finals.

Paris Olympian Jude Gallagher is one win away from a Commonwealth Games medal. Gallagher contested his 60kg Last 16 bout in Glasgow against Pakistan’s Qudrat Ullah and was the 4-0 victor. Judges scored the bout 28:28; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30, 27:29, reflecting a point deduction for Ullah. There’s a quick turnaround for the Two Castles OBA clubman – he’s back in action on Wednesday evening, boxing for a medal against Zambia’s Albert Ngulube.

Speaking to TNT Sport after his bout the Birmingham 2022 featherweight champ, said he was surprised one judge scored it a draw. “Yeah, I was. I thought I crusied through that. A bit sloppy at times and he was dangerous so I had to take my foot off the gas a bit just to avoid a couple of head clashes because I was getting banged in the head and I didn’t want to risk getting any cuts….I knew I was safe enough but whenever you hear a split decision in boxing, you just don’t know! Glad to get the first one out of the way. Here, it’s been a long wait. Out here nearly a week and itching to get forward. ‘

Of Ullah, the entertaining prospect adds “Awkward opponent. Tricky, awkward, but good at what he does”. He says it wasn’t important to make a statement tonight “Ach, not really. I just take every fight as it comes. I don’t look at my route to the final, I just look at my next performance.

Jon McConnell is another just one win away from the podium after winning in dramatic style. The Holy Trinity man, contested his 70kg Last 16 contest in Glasgow against India’s Summit in a tight, physical hotly contested bout. The bout ended with the scores level on four cards, following a point deduction for the Belfast man.

When asked to select their winner, four of the five judges chose McConnell. The bout was scored: 28:28; 28:28; 29:27, 28:28; 28:28. He boxes for a medal on Wednesday evening, against Carl Heild of the Bahamas.

Speaking to TNT Sports on his way out of the ring, Jon said “Ubbeliveable. He was a top operater. We knew I had a chance after the second round. I stuck to the game plan; thanks to the coaches. I just kept working, kept believing in myself. I had a bit of a dodgy first round. A few decisions against me but I kept the head. I’m a problem in this weight division. Let’s go!’.

He adds “A bit of luck. My last few tournaments I’ve gone 3-2 out, 3-2 out. Luck, hard work, dedication and let’s go for a medal. I’m only coming for gold.

Eoghan Quinn exits the CWG on an agonizing split decision. The 80kg St. John’s Swatragh contested his Last 16 contest against Jade Micock of the Seychelles – the 4-1 split went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 30:27; 29:28; 28: 29. Speaking to TNT Sport after the bout, Quinn said “Maybe I just didn’t do enough at times. I thought I was stealing punches in some of the rounds but maybe it wasn’t enough for the judges on the day. What can you do? We’ll go again.” He adds that he would have preferred to have a bout under his belt before this contest ‘It’s the same with everyone tournament. You want to get over you and you’re flying after it. Look, that’s just the way it went today. You can’t really complain about it. He won today, and fair play to him’