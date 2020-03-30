Logo

Introducing Jason Harty – ‘there was no point in waiting around’

March 30, 2020
Jason Harty didn’t see any point in hanging around.

A reigning National Elite Champion, he would have been forgiven for calling for an Olympic qualifying place, but he elected against exploring any further amateur options and turned over earlier this year.

The decorated underage star was just making his mark in the senior ranks, but felt the time was right to become a profesional.

Harty claims the decision wasn’t a hard one to make as it puts him on course to fulfill a life long goal.

“The decision to turn pro was easy,” Harty told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do. It’s was a life goal for me and to be world champion was all I have ever wanted.

“It just felt like the perfect time for me and there was no point in waiting around. I won the Haringey Cup, became senior champion and Elite champion, so it felt like it was just time to enter the professional game and start my professional career.”

Harty is a brother in law of exciting Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan and the Limerick fighter claims he has a similar stylish approach to the game.

“I’d have a slick style, but would still be a hard puncher,” Harty responded when asked about his style.

Harty, who was approached by Frank Warren via Martin Donovan, his father in law and father of the two pro Donovan brothers, will be trained by Joe Pellington and is hoping to reach world level with the Manchester coach

“The long term goal is to be world champion, the short term goal is to do what I can to reach world title level while doing my best to show the world who I am in each fight.”

