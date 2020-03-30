Matchroom reveal proposed new date for Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano

Matchroom plan to put on the Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin card, which includes the massive Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano clash, in July.

As expected the PPV card and the mega clash between the undisputed lightweight champion and the seven division titlist initially scheduled for Manchester and May 2 was officially cancelled today.

However, Matchroom also confirmed they hope to run a card set the to be broadcast on Sky Sports and DAZN on July 4.

Considering the ongoing and ever evolving pandemic the date is not set in stone and is provisional at present.

“In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on 2 May,” read a Matchroom statement.

“Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday 4 July.

“The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding.

“We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so. Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.”

It has been strongly suggested Jason Quigley was also set for the card. The Donegal middleweight was due to fight Last Man Standing contestant Jack Cullen. It’s quite possible that fight could still be part of the big PPV card.