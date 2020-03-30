Logo

Navigation

Matchroom reveal proposed new date for Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano

By | on March 30, 2020 |
Headline News News

Matchroom plan to put on the Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin card, which includes the massive Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano clash, in July.

As expected the PPV card and the mega clash between the undisputed lightweight champion and the seven division titlist initially scheduled for Manchester and May 2 was officially cancelled today.

However, Matchroom also confirmed they hope to run a card set the to be broadcast on Sky Sports and DAZN on July 4.

Considering the ongoing and ever evolving pandemic the date is not set in stone and is provisional at present.

“In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on 2 May,” read a Matchroom statement.

“Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday 4 July.

“The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remains the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding.

“We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so. Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.”

It has been strongly suggested Jason Quigley was also set for the card. The Donegal middleweight was due to fight Last Man Standing contestant Jack Cullen. It’s quite possible that fight could still be part of the big PPV card.

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media