Top 10 Recent Irish Classics To Watch During Lockdown

With the circumstances of COVID-19 stopping the boxing action for the foreseeable future, we see it as a good time to compile another list of 10 cracking Irish contests.

In no particular order here are 10 modern classics for your viewing pleasure.

10. TJ Doheny vs Daniel Roman

A bantamweight slug-fest lit up the Forum, California as Doheny aimed to become a unified world champion at super-bantamweight

9. Declan Geraghty vs Jono Carroll 2

An all Irish affair saw super-featherweight prospects Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty face off for the second time since Geraghty was disqualified in their first encounter 4 years before, the build-up was excellent and the fight exceeded all expectations and made it an instant classic of all Irish fights.

8.Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon

The undisputed fight everyone was waiting for, after just 3 years as a professional Katie Taylor was on the verge of history, a tough opponent stood in her way and these two warriors left it all in the ring in Madison Square Garden, a brilliant watch.

7.Tyrone Mckenna vs Darragh Foley

A Belfast vs Dublin scrap always brings the crowd to life, and with a fight like this Ulster Hall was rocking. Fast forward to 2:47:16 to watch.

6. Steven Ward vs Liam Conroy

Another cracking fight on the same card of McKenna v Foley, an unbelievable display of heart and grit from both fighters provided another fight of the year contender. To watch fast forward to 3:44:20.



5.Phillip Sutcliffe Jr vs Chris Jenkins

A fight from the Titanic Centre seen Sutliffe Jr take on Chris Jenkins in a close action-packed contest.

4.Paddy Barnes vs Jay Harris

Another Belfast classic, The last chance saloon for Barnes and a rising prospect in Harris, the two laid it all on the line with constant action from the first bell. It didn’t last long but was nothing short of spectacular from the start.

3.Martin Quinn vs Karl Kelly

Arguably the best fight the Celtic Clash series has ever produced, this 6 rounder between Kelly and Quinn raised the roof in Drimnagh and raised the stock of both men after, a fight fit for a title.

2.Carl Mcdonald vs Dylan Mcdonagh

Another fight from Celtic Clash 7 seen a Tallaght v Tallaght rivalry playout for the Irish title, Mcdonald and Mcdonagh scrapped hard for 10 rounds in a bout that could have gone either way and an emotional celebration from the victor!

1.Carl Frampton vs Josh Warrington

A 12 round war!