10 Classic Irish Fights to Watch during Lockdown





There’s going to be very little boxing over the next few weeks (if not months) and people will need to stay indoors.

Netflix binges are being planned across the country but boxing fans have the benefit of a huge catalogue of wars to enjoy.

From world title wins to gallant defeats with plenty of drama in between, Irish-Boxing.com have picked out some classics below.

Barry McGuigan v Eusebio Pedrosa

1985



Dave Boy McAuley v Fidel Bassa I

1987



Steve Collins v Chris Eubank I

1995



Wayne McCullough v Erik Morales

1999



Michael Gomez v Alex Arthur

2003



John Duddy v Yori Boy Campos

2006



Matthew Macklin v Jamie Moore

2006



Bernard Dunne v Ricardo Cordoba

2009



Eddie Hyland v Oisin Fagan

2009



Andy Lee v Craig McEwan

2011

