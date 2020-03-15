Logo



10 Classic Irish Fights to Watch during Lockdown

By | on March 15, 2020 |
There’s going to be very little boxing over the next few weeks (if not months) and people will need to stay indoors.

Netflix binges are being planned across the country but boxing fans have the benefit of a huge catalogue of wars to enjoy.

From world title wins to gallant defeats with plenty of drama in between, Irish-Boxing.com have picked out some classics below.

Barry McGuigan v Eusebio Pedrosa
1985

Dave Boy McAuley v Fidel Bassa I
1987

Steve Collins v Chris Eubank I
1995

Wayne McCullough v Erik Morales
1999

Michael Gomez v Alex Arthur
2003

John Duddy v Yori Boy Campos
2006

Matthew Macklin v Jamie Moore
2006

Bernard Dunne v Ricardo Cordoba
2009

Eddie Hyland v Oisin Fagan
2009

Andy Lee v Craig McEwan
2011

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]

