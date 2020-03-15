10 Classic Irish Fights to Watch during Lockdown

There’s going to be very little boxing over the next few weeks (if not months) and people will need to stay indoors.
Netflix binges are being planned across the country but boxing fans have the benefit of a huge catalogue of wars to enjoy.
From world title wins to gallant defeats with plenty of drama in between, Irish-Boxing.com have picked out some classics below.
Barry McGuigan v Eusebio Pedrosa
1985
Dave Boy McAuley v Fidel Bassa I
1987
Steve Collins v Chris Eubank I
1995
Wayne McCullough v Erik Morales
1999
Michael Gomez v Alex Arthur
2003
John Duddy v Yori Boy Campos
2006
Matthew Macklin v Jamie Moore
2006
Bernard Dunne v Ricardo Cordoba
2009
Eddie Hyland v Oisin Fagan
2009
Andy Lee v Craig McEwan
2011