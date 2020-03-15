‘If I do that, I’ll just get myself angry’ – Conlan not dwelling on fight cancellation

‘Gutted’ Michael Conlan isn’t going to dwell on a disappointing few days.

The featherweight world title hopeful was meant to take a massive step toward a world tilt in New York on St Patrick’s Day.

Victory over Belmar Preciado on the top of an ESPN broadcast Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden hosted St Patrick’s Day bill would have set Conlan up nicely for an August world title fight.

However the Coronavirus put paid to those plans and the cancelled the card.

A world title shot at the Feile is still a big possibility, particularly if Shakur Stevenson vacates the WBO crown. It seems the former standout amateur is trying to look forward to August – and whatever might come in between- rather than sulk.

“I’m gutted, proper gutted,” Conlan told Kevin Byrne of the Sun.

“But there’s no point sitting here digging through what’s gone on, what’s gone wrong and feeling like I’ve lost out because if I do that, I’ll just get myself angry and there’s no point doing that.

“It’s out of my control — out of all our control. And there’s many other fighters in the exact same position as me so I’m not going to feel sorry for myself over it,” he adds.

The fight and indeed the entire card seemed Corona proof after Top Rank and Bob Arum revealed they were going to put the card on behind closed doors.

However, that idea wasn’t COVID-19 proof and the card was ultimately cancelled.

“It was a weird, crazy few days.

“I felt a bit of uncertainty before coming over and right enough, it was very unsure since we arrived,” comments Conlan.

Conlan wasn’t the only fighter Irish fighter scheduled to fight on the Tuesday night card.

Paddy Donovan and Feargal McCrory were set for American debuts, while Matthew Tinker was due to fight for a third time Stateside.

Nearby in Boston Ray Moylette, Larry Fryers and the returning Joe Ward also saw their clashes cancelled.