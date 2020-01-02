Logo



Defiant Carl Frampton declares he will be ready for May world title fight

By | on January 2, 2020 |
Headline News News
Defiant Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] is adamant he will be fit and ready to challenge for a world title by May.

The former two weight world champion is currently nursing two fractured hands.

‘The Jackal’ fought through pain when he fractured his left and right hands in the second and seventh round of his only fight of 2018 respectively.

Over a month after victory over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas the Belfast fighter went under the knife to correct the damage and is currently in the recovery stage.

The Irish-boxing.com Irish Fighter of the Decade nominee’s three weight world champion plans have been no secret – and once victory over McCreary was secured plans were put in place for a world title fight with WBO super featherweight world title holder Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)].

Indeed, ‘Semper Fi’ had agreed to come to Belfast to fight and Irish-boxing.com understands Top Rank had booked a May date at the SSE Arena to host the clash – although Frampton has said he would prefer it to play out in Windsor Park.

However, a rumour doing the rounds at present suggested the Jamie Moore trained fighter may need more time to recover – and within Irish boxing circles it has throughout this week been suggested the popular figure wouldn’t be ready for a May return.

Various outlets felt strong enough to run with the story and the Irish News quoted Herring as suggesting he doesn’t see the fight playing out in Belfast ‘anytime soon’.

The reports and claims have been rejected by one of Ireland’s greatest ever punchers.

Frampton took to social media yesterday and declared he ‘will be ready in May’.

It’s massively positive news for the fighter, Irish fight fans and the sport in the country.

With Michael Conlan also plotting an August world title fight the Belfast Summer would be bookended two major world title fights and two massive cards.

Speaking to Boxingscene with regard to traveling to Belfast, Herring, who has recently been looking to make a February defence, said:”I don’t think it’s risky and I believe that, in terms of the judging, it’ll be fair.”

“If anything I am going into a tremendous atmosphere but once the bell rings I’ll tune everything out and do what I have to do.

“I’m confident I can beat him. That’s why I’m taking the fight over there. It doesn’t matter where the fight goes, I believe in myself and my ability and I’ll get the ‘W’ (win) either way.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade.

