Million Dollar Baby – Katie Taylor on course for record purse next time she fights

By | on January 2, 2020 |
Headline News News
Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] looks set to become the first female fighter to break the million pound pay barrier.

Reports this week, most prominently from Sean McGoldrick, revealed the Bray sensation could be paid seven figures for her next outing.

Team Taylor are hoping to finally make the massive clash with seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano [37(27)-1(0)-1].

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has revealed plans are underway to put the fight on the top of a Madison Square Garden hosted, DAZN broadcast bill in April.

If those plans do come to fruition the undisputed lightweight and two weight world champ will become the first female fighter to top a bill at the ‘Mecca’ of boxing.

However, that will not be the only historic element of a fight Taylor herself believes ‘is the biggest in female boxing’ at the present time.

Taylor, it’s reported, will pull in a record breaking purse and will earn one million dollars for the fight.

It has to be noted the fight has yet to officially announced and some remain concerned as to Serrano’s willingness to trade leather.

The Puerto Rican hasn’t sent consistent messages with regard to the match up. The talented puncher has gone from calling for the fight to declaring she doesn’t need Taylor and even left boxing for MMA for a period.

The hot and cold approach may be a money tactic, as the Brooklyn based record breaker attempts to increase the purse she initially agreed to when signing a three fight deal with DAZN.

With regard to pay and money Taylor has already broke massive boundaries, something her opponents have benefited from too.

Team Taylor have been open about exceeding there initial financial aspirations, whilst all her opponents have received career high purses to face her.

The Olympic gold medal winners last opponent Christina Linardatou reportedly earned over £100,000 pounds to put her light welterweight title on the line in Manchester. The Greece based Dominican Republic native’s previous career high purse is said to be in the region of £10,000.

