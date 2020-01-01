Logo



First new pro of the new year announced – teenage amateur turns over

By | on January 1, 2020 |
Headline News News
Ryan O’Rourke is the first fighter to confirm he will turn pro in 2020.

Less than a day into the New Year the teenager has left the amateur set up and revealed a pro debut date.

The St Michaels Inchicore fighter will fight for the first time without the vest in London on January 30.

The 18-year-old has teamed up with Slater Sports Consultancy, who manage Dylan Moran and stable mate Victor Rabei, who also fights on the January 30 card.

The teen looks set to be trained by his father Steven O’Rourke, who runs the gym in Inchicore.

O’Rourke turns over with after a quick stint as a senior amateur.

The Dubliner won Eindhoven Box Cup silver last year and took part in the most recent installment of the National Elite Championships.

O’Rourke was knocked out by eventual champion and Tokyo hopeful Aidan Walsh at the semi final stage.

O’Rourke joins Rabei, Paddy Nevin, Darren O’Neill, Paul McDonald and Craig McCarthy on the list of pro fighters trading leather out of the Inchicore based gym- and it looks likely he could be joined by Tiernan Bradley very soon.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing[email protected]

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


