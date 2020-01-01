First new pro of the new year announced – teenage amateur turns over

Ryan O’Rourke is the first fighter to confirm he will turn pro in 2020.

Less than a day into the New Year the teenager has left the amateur set up and revealed a pro debut date.

The St Michaels Inchicore fighter will fight for the first time without the vest in London on January 30.

The 18-year-old has teamed up with Slater Sports Consultancy, who manage Dylan Moran and stable mate Victor Rabei, who also fights on the January 30 card.

The teen looks set to be trained by his father Steven O’Rourke, who runs the gym in Inchicore.

Ryan O Rourke will make his pro debut on January 30th in London pic.twitter.com/6WCBvlIufN — SLATER SPORTS CONSULTANCY (@SportsSlater) January 1, 2020

O’Rourke turns over with after a quick stint as a senior amateur.

The Dubliner won Eindhoven Box Cup silver last year and took part in the most recent installment of the National Elite Championships.

O’Rourke was knocked out by eventual champion and Tokyo hopeful Aidan Walsh at the semi final stage.

O’Rourke joins Rabei, Paddy Nevin, Darren O’Neill, Paul McDonald and Craig McCarthy on the list of pro fighters trading leather out of the Inchicore based gym- and it looks likely he could be joined by Tiernan Bradley very soon.