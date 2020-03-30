August and the Feile still on the cards for Michael Conlan

Belfast could see big time boxing this summer.

With all sports cancelled for the foreseeable future and concerns major sport won’t return until September Jamie Conlan has revealed plans are still in place to have his younger brother out at the Feile in August.

There were suggestions the Belfast featherweight would challenge for a world title at the festival before the current pandemic brought about the cancellation of all major events and mass gatherings.

However, Conlan’s manager and former fighter Jamie Conlan claims August is still an option – and the Top Rank fighter could appear at the Falls Park before the summer is out.

With the cancellation of his St Patrick’s Day clash in New York it’s unlikely the Olympic medalist will trade leather for a world title in August – although he has argued he is ready – but he could top a much needed fight card at a venue he sold out last year.

If the first week in August isn’t an option the Festival and thus Conlan’s next bout could play out sometime later.

“It’s all about crisis management now for all sports and boxing is no different. With regard to Michael, we’re looking at getting him out in August at the Feile. We’re having meetings every week to see if those plans can go ahead or whether we go to Plan B and look to push it back,” told the Belfast Telegraph .



“It’s a very hard time for all the boxers and some can stay in shape because they have a home gym such as Michael and a couple of our other boxers but most can only be at home or go for the odd run. That’s not enough to be ready for a fight and we just don’t know when we’ll be able to put shows on again.”