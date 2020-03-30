Introducing Christian Preston – ‘I plan on dusting up the domestic scene in Ireland’

Christian Preston plans to ‘dust up the domestic scene’ once boxing resumes and promises to secure domestic domination in a manner that excites fans.

The young Dublin prospect is one of a eight fighters to confirm he has ditched the vest in 2020 and has turned over with big ambitions.

The Docklands graduate has world title aspirations, but in the short term he has his sights sets on Irish glory and becoming domestic king at a weight where the likes of Noel Murphy, Rohan Date, Dylan Moran, Aaron McKenna, Lee Reeves, Aaron Gethins among others.

“My short term goal is mainly to adapt and develop into the best version of myself possible. Over the next short period of time I plan on dusting up the domestic scene in Ireland,” Preston told Irish-boxing.com.

“Long term, the goal is to become world champion. It’s a long, bumpy road but I’m willing to go through hell and back to get there.”

That ride to the top of the pile in Ireland and beyond will be done whilst entertaining fans, assures the Inner City Dub.

The St Michaels Inchicore fighter didn’t want to say too much,but did hint his style will catch the eye.

“The fans can expect something different from what I showcased as an amateur. Let’s just say that they can expect excitement, I’ll let my fighting do the rest of the talking.”

Preston did have Olympic ambitions, but they seemed to go up in smoke when he excited the National Elite Championships in November.

The young fighter considered waiting for Paris, but after some soul searching decided to chase a world title rather than Olympic gold.

“I decided to ditch the vest as I feel it’s the right time for me, both physically and mentally. After coming up short towards the end of the previous season my heart broke, I felt I had a choice to make that was either going to make or break me.

“It was either turn over and chase my dreams of becoming a world champion or wait around for another 4 years to become an Olympian. I chose to chase my dreams as it’s better to start sooner rather than later and mainly because if I don’t do it who will?”

“Staying for the Tokyo Olympics was an option, but Paris not so much. After being beaten in the senior championships I just knew amateur boxing wasn’t for me anymore, I just wanted to follow my dreams and becoming an Olympian wasn’t the end goal, becoming a world champion is.

Preston is the latest addition to the growing stable in Inchicore and the latest to hook up with Dublin based Manchester native Steven O’Rourke.

“I will be training with Steven O’Rourke. We have an unbelievable stable with some of the best fighters this country has to offer. I believe Steve has the knowledge, commitment and dedication to take me right to the top and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us as a team.”