It’s OFFICIAL- Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano is cancelled

By | on March 30, 2020 |
Eddie Hearn has confirmed Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano’s mega fight won’t take place on May 2.

Two of the bigger names in the sport where scheduled to fight in Manchester on May 2 on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Russian Alexander Povetkin pay per view fight.

The were serious doubts the card would go ahead with the British Boxing Board of Control banning all boxing up and until the end of April – and the Matchroom boss today revealed the entire card will be pushed back.

“We will make an official announcement today but basically yes (the show is off).

“The problem is nobody knows, but we all hope we can return to some kind of boxing in June.

“Whether that’s behind closed doors at first, or whether that’s back with small-hall shows then we hope we can get to the bigger shows before the end of June.”

The news also effects Jason Quigley, who Irish-boxing.com believe had agreed to fight Jack Cullen on the card. James Tennyson’s British Title fight scheduled for Cardiff and May 9 should also be confirmed as cancelled today.

Hearn predicted the cancellation early last week and Amanda Serrano revealed the card was no more on social Media on Sunday.

Hearn also stressed it may take some time before we see boxing as we know it.

The Matchroom boss, who promotes TJ Dohney, Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Katie Taylor, is exploring behind closed doors shows and studio fights.

“It’s not just about quarantine being over and saying ‘right Saturday night whose coming’. It’s going to take time for people to gain confidence, gain trust and want to go out again. People are going to be desperate to watch sport..but it’s still got to be the right time. I think the evolution of coming back will be studio shows, maybe closed off shows, small hall shows and then maybe the big shows.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

