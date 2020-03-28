Classic Irish Boxing- March 2012 – Carl Frampton open to Willie Casey clash

Carl Frampton would welcome a fight with fellow Irish super bantamweight slugger Willie Casey.

The Belfast fighter has been linked to ‘Big Bang’ among others for a number of months now, but his Team upset some boxing fans by omitting the Limerick man’s name for the Frampton wish list after the Belfast fighters Commonwealth title defence against Prosper Ankrah on Saturday.

The 25 year old reiterated his desire to fight one of Kiko Martinez, Scott Quigg or Rendall Munroe after his hand was raised once again, with British titleholder Quigg being the preferred option.

Neither ‘The Jackal’s’ promoter Eddie Hearn or manager Barry McGuigan mentioned Limerick fighter as potential foe or suggested an all Irish fight many would welcome.

However the talented Frampton told www.irish-boxing.com he would be interested in a Belfast Limerick clash.

“ I heard it suggested we dodged Willie Casey recently well that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We offered him a chance to fight me before we got Mark Quan in September and he tuned it down. He was looking for monumental money. If we can’t get any of the three named I would fight Willie. I think it would be an entertaining fight and one fans could get behind, but we didn’t dodge him, Willie Casey turned it down.”

