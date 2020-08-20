Two weights is better than one! – Cully looking to create title options in two divisions







Gary Cully [10(5)-0] believes a win in England on Wednesday night will leave him with title options a two weights.

Cully won the Irish lightweight title in his last outing, stopping Joe Fitzpatrick in the first round of a high profile domestic clash.

The giant for the weight Kildare native now moves up five pounds and is ready to show he can also be a force at light welter.

The Naas fighter is confident defeating Craig Woodruff [10(4)-5(1)] on a card, that is topped by Lewis Crocker and includes debuts for James McGivern and Fearghus Quinn, would open doors and give him options at two weights.

“A win here can help keep me moving towards bigger fights and titles. This is a bout that can open a lot of doors for me and get me opportunities,” said Cully.

“I can make both 135lbs and 140lbs comfortably, and I want to show everybody that I am a force to be reckoned with at both weights. I feel really strong and powerful at 135lbs, and I’m confident my skills will show and I can carry that up to 140lbs.”



The Pete Taylor trained fighter’s last win was a breakout victory. Cully defeated the then undefeated Joe Fitzpatrick and did so in destructive style.

Although this fight isn’t as high profile the ‘Dragon’ slaying should play a role in pushing him forward, it’s certainly an experience Cully believes he can draw on.

“I’m really happy to be back on one of the first shows. It will be six months since I’ve fought so I’m excited to get back in there. I’ve been working really hard so I’m looking forward to putting all that hard work to use.

“My last fight was a big win. It was the first bout in my career with a lot of hype and excitement around it, so it was great to get that big fight experience and the fight week experience. It was a great learning curve and it will help me going forward when I step up to bigger things.”

Cully vs. Woodruff is part of a huge bill on August 26, which also features Lewis Crocker and Louis Greene clashing for the WBO European welterweight title, plus British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut too.