Andy Lee has warning for Katie Taylor ahead of massive rematch







Andy Lee has urged Katie Taylor to box clever in her eagerly anticipated rematch with Delfine Persoon this coming Saturday night.

The former world middleweight champion, who now coaches Paddy Donovan and Jason Quigley, worries if the undisputed lightweight champion trades off emotion she could find herself in another tough clash.

Lee can foresee a comfortable win if the London 2012 Olympic medal winner consults her skill sets, but worries if Taylor gets drawn into a fight a repeat of last years all action high octane brawl will play out.

“I can see it going two ways,” Lee told RTE 2fm’s Game On:

“More than likely, you’ll see Katie righting the wrongs of what happened in New York a couple of years ago and boxing a smart fight, not getting involved in a trade off, making it look really easy, and winning it clearly by maybe seven rounds to three.

“Or else… you know Katie is her own worst enemy at times. If she gets hit she almost gets offended and she wants to retaliate. Then she might get suckered into a fight, which I hope she doesn’t, because Persoon is very tough, very strong and loves to brawl.

“If Katie can box smart, keep her cool, doesn’t get brought down to Persoon’s level, she’ll win quite clearly, I think. That’s what I hope to see.”

Taylor got advice direct from Lee over the Christmas as she did some training back home before heading back stateside.

Out of camp and away from her coach Ross Enamait, the two-weight world champion ticked over with the former WBO world middleweight champion of the world.

“I just met up with him a couple of times and just did a couple of pad sessions with him really,” Taylor said during press conference on Wednesday.

“I was grateful that he made time for me, just to stay sharp until I went back into camp with Ross. It was just a stay sharp thing for me.

“He’s obviously been in there with the best fighters in his division. To be around top fighters like that is always a privilege.”