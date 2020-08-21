WATCH – Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon Weigh In and Head to Head







We have an undisputed lightweight world title fight!

Both the champion, Katie Taylor and challenger, Delfine Persoon came under the 135lbs lightweight limit.

Both took to the scales ahead of their behind closed doors rematch set for Matchroom Headquarters tomorrow night and all went to plan – and a fight for the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine titles goes ahead.

Persoon came in extremely light for the pairs first encouther and talked about coming in heavier this time around.

She came in two pounds heavier at 132lbs, but the physically imposing lightweight still left three pounds to spare.

Taylor was the heavier of the two again, coming in just over 134lbs.

Watch the weigh in below:



Here is last year’s weigh in: