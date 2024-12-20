‘F***ing P***y’ – Callum Walsh says Jake Paul is Afraid to Fight Him

Callum Walsh says he would knockout Jake Paul if given the opportunity.

The problem is he doesn’t believe he be given the chance!

The Cork light middleweight says Paul, who recently outpointed Mike Tyson on the same card, that Katie Taylor outpointed Amanda Serrano on, would be afraid to fight him.

Beef began to develop between the pair when the Youtuber turned boxer questioned UFC boss Dana White’s record as a boxing promoter – and Walsh became an indirect casualty of the verbal attack.

The 27-year-old called the Cork light middle a “useless Irish boxer” and questioned his ticket-selling capabilities.

Speaking on Social Media Paul said: “Dana White has been a boxing promoter his whole career. All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you down. Now Conor McGregor is hostage. Free Conor.”

Speaking at the time ‘King Callum’, who has dealt with the pressure of being a UFC Fight pass headline act since fight number two and impressed in ring, was quick to respond – and pointed out his detractor was fighting “retired old men”.

“The ‘useless Irish boxer’ has won more than you could ever imagine – over 140 amateur fights and now 12-0 as a pro unlike you 11-1, fighting old retired men and the one boxer the same age you lost to. You know where I am.”

Speaking more recently he suggested the bad blood will never be allowed boil over into a fight.

“He fought one boxer and he lost. Jake Paul talks s*** about me, talks s*** about Dana. I’d fight him no problem. Not an issue. I feel like I’d knock him out too,” Walsh stated on the Overdogs Podcast.

“He’d never fight me. We’d never be able to work out a thing. Dana does not want to work with him. It would never happen because he’s just a f***ing p***y.”