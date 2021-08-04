Improved Paris podium place – Aidan Walsh wants to better his Toyko bronze in three years

Aidan Walsh has set his sights on a higher podium finish in Paris 2024.

The breakout Irish star of the Tokyo Olympic’s won Olympic bronze thanks to impressive victories over Albert Mengue and Merven Clair to join John McNally, Fred Tiedt, Socks Byrne, John Caldwell, Freddie Gilroy, Jim McCourt, Hugh Russell, Michael Carruth, Wayne McCullough, Kenny Egan, Paddy Barnes, Darren Sutherland, Katie Taylor, John Joe Nevin, and Michael Conlan as an Irish Olympic boxing medalist.

A freak ankle injury suffered when celebrating his medal win prevented him from fighting for silver, as Walsh was forced to withdraw from his semi-final clash with Team GB’s Pat McCormack.

However, the Monkstown Matador still has Olympic semi-final hopes. After receiving his medal at the medal ceremony the 24-year-old revealed he hopes to improve on his Tokyo finish in Paris 2024.

“It’s great to be standing on the podium alongside three other top athletes,” he said when speaking to RTE.

“In the future I want to keep improving and hopefully stand on a higher podium.”

Ireland's bronze medal-winning boxer Aidan Walsh confirms that he has fractured his ankle, and vows to return another day to get a better spot on the podium. #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/TTMkDCnRra — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2021

While he still has big ambitions, Walsh wasn’t afraid to be present in the dream moment. There is no doubt he understands the significance of the achievement and no doubt he is enjoying his most recent success.

The Belfast fighter was also keen to share his success with those who helped him achieve it.

“This medal is for all the family back home, my parents, my girlfriend, my coaches, the high-performance coaches, my club. Everyone who took time out of their lives at one stage of their life to put it to mine. Unbelievable.

“It’s a historic moment for me to come away with a bronze medal. I’m a European medallist and now I’m an OIympic medallist – if someone had told me years ago when I walked into the boxing club that I would be an Olympic medallist – well what can I say.

Just as he did as soon he was confirmed an Olympic medal winner, Walsh paid homage to his big sister, who exited the Games at the last 16 stage.

“I would cut this medal in half for my sister because she deserves it as much as I do,” he added.

“To be in a team alongside my sister is a blessing, it surpasses it all. It’s an amazing team.”