Not Biting – Johnny Fisher Wants to Fight Thomas Carty’s ‘Boss’

Johnny Fisher wants to fight a member of Team Carty but not the Dublin boxer, according to his manager.

Thomas Carty called for a big showdown with the Essex heavyweight pre and post-going 10-0 courtesy of victory over Mika Mielonen in Gibraltar over the weekend.

Team Carty had suggested that the Matchroom ticket seller may not respond positively to the call-out, and they may just be proven correct.

Speaking in Saudi, where Fisher boxes on the undercard of Usyk-Fury this weekend, the Romford Bulls manager Sam Jones said, the Brit is looking up toward the top end of the heavyweight ladder and would like to fight the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer’s manager, Dillian Whyte.

“Thomas Carty is a good lad but Johnny wants to fight Thomas’ boss not Thomas,” Jones told IFL TV.

“Thomas Carty is a friend of mine, we speak, he’s a gentleman and I don’t know how much sense it makes because I think Johnny could fight Dillian Whyte.”

Jones also suggested there was no offer made to Fisher, who fights Dave Allen this weekend, rather the Dubliner has just said he’s willing to fight the well supported English fighter.

“They haven’t offered a fight, they’ve offered Thomas Carty’s services. They can’t provide the fight,” he adds hinting that Fisher is the boxer with the bigger promotional backing.

Fisher would appear some way off the likes of Whyte, although with Saudi money involved, anything is possible. A Carty clash would be well received and would thrust both into the heavyweight spotlight, but does that rewards on offer negate the obvious risks Team Fisher sees in the Irish southpaw?