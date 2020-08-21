Photos – Katie Taylor vs Delfine Persoon Weigh-In and Head to Head







We have an undisputed lightweight world title fight.

We are now just over 24 hours away from the rematch of one of the greatest female fights of all time.

Both the champion, Katie Taylor and challenger, Delfine Persoon came under the 135lbs lightweight limit as the weighed in inside the Matchroom bubble today.

Both took to the scales ahead of their behind closed doors rematch set for Matchroom Headquarters tomorrow night and all went to plan – and a fight for the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine titles goes ahead.

Persoon came in extremely light for the pairs first encouther and talked about coming in heavier this time around.

She came in two pounds heavier at 132lbs, but the physically imposing lightweight still left three pounds to spare.

Taylor was the heavier of the two again, coming in just over 134lbs.

Photo Credit Mark Robinson/Matchroom



