Photos – Katie Taylor Delfine Persoon final press conference and face off







We are just two days away from the most eagerly anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will renew acquaintances on Saturday night in Matchroom Headquarters in a repeat of their 2019 classic.

Taylor will put all four of her lightweight world titles on the line against the Belgian.

Excitement levels surrounding the clash increased further today as Matchroom hosted the final press conference before Saturday’s PPV clash.

Check out the best of the pictures from today’s proceedings courtesy of Mark Robinson and Matchroom below:

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon Final Press Confrence ahead of their undisputed Lightweight Titles fight on saturday Night. 20 August 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson

