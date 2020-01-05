Irish boxers come out in force to help tragic deceased young boxers families

Irish boxing and indeed the nation have been rocked by the news of the passing of two young boxing starlets this week.

13-year-Eoin Hamill, was knocked down and killed in a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road on Tuesday, while in a separate tragic incident, an 11-year-old Cillian Draine, was found dead at his home in north Belfast on Thursday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Both incidents rocked Belfast and boxing as Hamill was a noted talented youngster who boxed out of Gleann ABC while Draine boxed for Star ABC.

However, in a real case of the worst of times brings out the best in people, boxers across the country moved to help the families involved.

Condolences were sent out across the board, but some of Ireland’s biggest name fighters as well as some local to the duo did what they could to try and help with funeral costs.

Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan donated a pair of shorts he wore in the ring to raise money for the funeral of youngster Hamill and auctioned of a glove signed by Paddy Barnes, himself and Carl Frampton to raise funds for the Draine’s funeral.

‼️ ATTENTION ‼️



I’m going to do another auction to help raise funds for the funeral of the family of a young boxer, 11 yr old Cillian Drain who took his own life 3 days ago. Our youth need our help in Belfast, anyone suffering please speak up, it’s ok to talk! 1st bid a £300 pic.twitter.com/VrzsSHaDUB — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) January 5, 2020

Gavin Doherty in with a bid of £1000

Conlan wasn’t the only Irish boxer to take action.Carl Frampton, Luke Keeler, Tyrone McKenna, Ruari Dalton, Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb and more all got involved and moved to help financially.

Gloves and shorts from my last fight in Vegas. Please bid if you can to help towards the funeral expenses of young Eoin Hamill. RIP. https://t.co/oxEW7UyTpu — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) January 5, 2020

Some of the auctions and raffles are ongoing checkout social media to get involved.