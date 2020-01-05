Logo



Navigation

Irish boxers come out in force to help tragic deceased young boxers families

By | on January 5, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Irish boxing and indeed the nation have been rocked by the news of the passing of two young boxing starlets this week.

13-year-Eoin Hamill, was knocked down and killed in a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road on Tuesday, while in a separate tragic incident, an 11-year-old Cillian Draine, was found dead at his home in north Belfast on Thursday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Both incidents rocked Belfast and boxing as Hamill was a noted talented youngster who boxed out of Gleann ABC while Draine boxed for Star ABC.

However, in a real case of the worst of times brings out the best in people, boxers across the country moved to help the families involved.

Condolences were sent out across the board, but some of Ireland’s biggest name fighters as well as some local to the duo did what they could to try and help with funeral costs.

Olympic medal winner Michael Conlan donated a pair of shorts he wore in the ring to raise money for the funeral of youngster Hamill and auctioned of a glove signed by Paddy Barnes, himself and Carl Frampton to raise funds for the Draine’s funeral.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Gavin Doherty in with a bid of £1000 <a href=”https://t.co/2UpVDmGmaZ”>https://t.co/2UpVDmGmaZ</a></p>— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) <a href=”https://twitter.com/mickconlan11/status/1213801465891999746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Conlan wasn’t the only Irish boxer to take action.Carl Frampton, Luke Keeler, Tyrone McKenna, Ruari Dalton, Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb and more all got involved and moved to help financially.

Some of the auctions and raffles are ongoing checkout social media to get involved.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media