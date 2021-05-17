Undefeated son of Welsh boxing legend next for Tyrone McCullagh

Tyrone McCullagh [14(6)-1(1)] isn’t looking to ease his way back into pro action – and looks set for a clash with an undefeated prospect when he eventually returns.

Although it was never officially announced ‘White Chocolate’ was set to fight on the May 14 MTK Fight Night originally for the University of Bolton Stadium, before the card has been postponed.

Again it was never revealed to the public but the awkward southpaw was due to face Welsh prospect Jacob Robinson [8(2)-0] on that card.

Irish-boxing.com understands that fight is still next for the boxing nurse and he will face Robinson upon his return.

It means McCullagh doesn’t take the traditional route back from both his first career defeat and a pro longed period out of the ring.

Robinson certainly isn’t a fighter you’d pick as a ring-rust freeing exercise or handy confidence boost. The son of former featherweight world champion Steve Robinson is unbeaten in eight, and although he hasn’t the same callibre of wins on his record as McCullagh, he does come with a winner’s mentality and ‘get victory’ mindset.

When exactly the fight will happen and the Derry native will fight for the first time since his Golden Contract defeat to Ryan Walsh in February of last year remains to be seen.

Regardless of the opponent, McCullagh will be just keen to return, particularly after seeing a May fight date fall through.

“As some of you may know I was due to be fighting on this card in 10 days time. I have been working extremely hard the last 8 weeks, up and down to Dublin every week, training twice a day. Absolutely buzzing to get back in there. I am beyond devastated that it has been postponed. A postponement might not sound too bad but when you have your weight down and haven’t fought or been paid in 15 months and have spent thousands on camp it’s absolutely heartbreaking. Boxing can be a cruel sport,” McCullagh explained on social media when revealing that cancelation.