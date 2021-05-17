Liberties pay tribute to Katie Taylor with new mural

Inner City Dublin has paid tribute to Katie Taylor in mural form.

It’s an accollade more common with Belfast and it’s successful fighters but Dublin has followed suit.

A new mural of the undisputed lightweight champion went up in the Liberties over the weekend.

The art work which honours the Irish sporting sensation can be found outside Peadar Browns pub in the heart of the Liberties.

Taylor has no connection to the area, and as she hails from Bray is a Wicklow native but still the people in Peadar Browns felt the need to pay tribute to the ‘greatest athlete our country has ever produced.

Speaking online they explained: Our new mural by Tallaght Artist Geoff Tracey. I truly believe this woman is the greatest athlete our country has ever produced and she is such an important role model to us all. This is our tribute to her.”

Tallaght Artist Geoff Tracey painted the mural, which impressed the Olympic gold medal winner and trailblazing star.

“I love it!! Thanks so much guys, so honoured,” Taylor commented when speaking online.

Having made a third successful defence of her four lightweight world titles in Manchester earlier this month, Taylor looks set for a mandatory defence of her titles in Leeds in September before returning to mega fight action before the year is out.