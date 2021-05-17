Tommy McCarthy signs promotional agreement with Matchroom

Tommy McCarthy has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing as a huge European, British and Commonwealth title showdown with Chris Billam Smith is confirmed for Fight Camp.



The big-punching Belfast native has been working closely with the promotional powerhouse for some time but now becomes an official member of the team.

It’s massive for ‘Big Tommy’ in terms of stability and his future prospects. Finacailly having one of the big promoters behind you is benefical and he now has Eddie Hearn and co fighting his career corner.

McCarthy captured the vacant EBU crown after a hard-fought majority decision victory over Bilal Laggoune at The SSE Arena, Wembley last October before knocking out Romania’s Alexandru Jur in six rounds in his first defence at the AO Arena, Manchester over the weekend – and both wins would have played a part in him joining managerial stablemate James Tennyson on the books of Matchroom promotions.

Details of the contract and it’s length have not been shared but it’s positive news for McCarthy and Belfast’s hopes of tempting Matchroom back to town.



✍️ @Tommymac90 🤝



Fresh from victory at the weekend, 'Mac Attack' signs with @MatchroomBoxing and will face Chris Billam-Smith at Fight Camp this Summer 🔥 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 17, 2021



The Mark Dunlop managed and Pete Taylor coached 30-year-old is targeting world title action once he gets past Bournemouth’s Billam-Smith in Essex and hopes to headline The SSE Arena, Belfast – where he has fought on Carl Frampton and Ryan Burnett undercards – alongside stablemate Tennyson.



“It’s the dream for every boxer,” said McCarthy. “Matchroom is the leading promotional outfit in world boxing so to finally be an official member of the team is brilliant for my career. Chris Billam-Smith is the last hurdle I have to jump over to get a shot at my ultimate goal which is the become a World Champion. I’ve got no problem fight him – he’s easy work.



“After I beat Billam-Smith I would like to fight for a version of the Cruiserweight World Title – one of the four major Titles. I’m ranked top ten in the WBC, IBF and WBA, and the WBO Champion Lawrence Okolie is signed with Matchroom. The Okolie fight will obviously be the easiest one to make now that we’re both signed to Matchroom, but I’d like to fight for any of them – I’m not fussed which one.



“Getting Matchroom back over to Belfast would mean the world to me. Going into my last fight, all of the boxing fans in Belfast were putting their hopes on me to bring big time boxing back to the city. Now that I’m with Matchroom, I’ve got the right team around me to bring the big nights back.”

