Tony Browne to go Interrailing this summer – ‘Super Fly’ secures Spain and Belgium dates

Tony Browne [4(1)-0] is about to put his foot down further on the fast track accelerater after confirming he will fight twice in less than a month.

Earlier this month ‘Super Fly’ confirmed he would return to the ring just two months after he defeated former world champion Kassim Ouma in Spain on May 29.

Over the weekend it was revealed he will also be out on the June 19 All Eyez on Brussells card.

Providing the opposition in Spain will be Matteo Deiana [2(1)-1(0)], Italy’s sixth-best light heavyweight. Little is known of the Italian in wider boxing circles but Irish-boxing.com understands Deiana is keen to cause an upset and is taking a quick warm-up before trying to scalp Browne.

The 26-year-old isn’t as high profile an opponent as former IBF world champion Ouma but is a respectable foe at this stage of Browne’s career.

Things get a little more interesting in Belgium three weeks later as the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter takes on Chico Kwasi [4(2)-0] on a card that includes step-ups for Tiernan Bradley, Keane McMahon and Ryan O’Rourke.

The Dutch fighter comes to the ring with an unbeaten record, with two of his wins coming inside the distance and three coming against fighters with winning records.

Interestingly enough both fights are scheduled for eight rounds meaning, providing the Star promoted fighter wins both, he will have banked three eight-round victories in under four months and six wins in less than a year as a pro.

It all bodes well for the Dubliner who hopes to begin fighting out of America under the Star banner later this summer.

Browne’s stablemate John Cooney will also double down and fight on the Spain and Belgium cards