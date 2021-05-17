Hennessy backs ‘box office’ Brett McGinty to bring TV show to Ireland

Irish hosted TV cards await ‘Box Office’ Brett McGinty [1-0] if he keeps on winning assures promoter Mick Hennessy.

The Hennessy Promotions boss is adamant the Ricky Hatton trained middleweight’s style is both fan and tv friendly and is confident he will become must see tv over time.

The veteran fight maker is confident by the time the St Johnstone 160lb fighter reaches European level, he will be a TV name. Indeed he could bring big time televised boxing back to Ireland if he stays the course.

Hennessy has a link-up with UK network Channel 5 and revealed they would be keen to come to Ireland if McGinty was in EBU action. The promoter, who recently signed exciting Monaghan prospect, Stevie McKenna, also suggested the Oakleaf BC graduate will look to win domestic honours en route to that tv homecoming stage.

“We need to take out time with him and obviously, we will be looking for him to fight for a big Irish title, maybe the odd International title in between, but the European title would be fantastic for Brett McGinty,” Hennessy told media recently.

“I know for something like the European title Channel 5 would be interested in coming to Ireland. I think at that stage, with the building and planning we have for Brett, he would be on his way to becoming a massive star. I just think there would be fanfare at that stage.”

They are exciting plans – and presumably similar to the ones Hennessy and Channel 5 have for McKenna – but the promoter cautions there is some work to be done in between.

“We have huge plans for him, for now, it’s keeping him busy and keep him developing at the right pace to make him that star.

“I honestly believe he can win a European title and that he can win a world title if we tick all the boxes, to do it with the style he’s got would be box office in the end. “

There is a long journey ahead – indeed McGinty only fights for the second time as a pro in Coventry this weekend – and in coach Ricky Hatton, Hennessy believes the 22-year-old Sheer Sports managed fighter has the perfect co-pilot.

“If i could have scripted who he would end up with it would have been Ricky Hatton,” he adds.

“Those two together, what a story. They have similar styles, great tv styles, fan-friendly. They are a very powerful combination. This will be a very exciting journey.”

Hennessy wasn’t just speaking as McGinty’s promoter he was speaking as a paid-up member of the McGinty fan club. The English promoter with strong Irish connections has been a fan of the St Johnstone man for some time.

“I’ve been a big fan of Brett McGinty for many years. I’ve watched him at close quarters for a long time. I watched him fight in the National Stadium a couple of times, I watched him in the Commonwealths and I watched a live stream when he fought Nikita Ababiy. I ama bg fan of his fighting style and his big heart aswell.”

McGinty fights for the second time as a pro this Saturday on a Channel 5 broadcast card against the always tough Jordan Grannum.

