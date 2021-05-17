Pete Taylor trained super middleweight turns professional

Out of no where pro John Carpenter becomes the latest addition to the paid ranks.

The number of Irish fighters turning over in recent years has increased massively with a recent spate of young talent ditching the vest and a host crossing over from other codes.

However, neither is the case for Carpenter, who has no combat experience whatsoever. Rather Carpenter has spent the last two years training under Pete Taylor in the Colosseum Gym in Ballyfermot and has improved at such a rate, that they feel he is pro-game-worthy.

In fact Carpenter could turn over as early as August and told Boxing Bants he has super middleweight aspirations.

Stephen ‘Screamer’ Maher will manage the very new to the game operator, Pete Taylor will train him, while Shane ‘Butch’ O’Leary and former pro Steve Collins Jnr will also play a role in his career.

The talk in the Colosseum has Carpenter as an big hitting, game and fit operator.

It’s another addition to a weight that is becoming domestically more interesting. Between super middleweight and light heavy you could make fights between the likes of Robert Burke, Kevin Cronin, Taylor McGoldrick, Jamie Morrissey and now Carpenter.

Craig McCarthy is a bit further down the line and at middleweight but Irish title interested, Vladimir Belujsky, Tony Browne and Padraig McCrory are others at the weight that may not have interest domestically at this stage in their career.