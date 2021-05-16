Headline News News Pro News 

Watson beats Jesse James in Australian five rounder

Jonny Stapleton

Tommy McCarthy wasn’t the only Irish fighter to register victory over the weekend.

The European cruiserweight champion’s fellow Belfast fighter Nathan Watson also had his hand raised on Saturday.

The Saints graduate went to work Down Under and made it four wins from four on Ace Boxing Group’s ‘Demolition’ card at the Mansfield Tavern.

Watson accounted for Jesse ‘James’ March in a FIVE round contested. The Australian-based Belfast fighter won via a 49-45, 48-45, 48-46 scorecard in a light-middleweight bout.

It was former Muay Thai fighter, March’s first boxing bout but he was game and competitive. Watson did flirt with the stoppage, dropping his opponent in the final round but the Aussie rose to his feet and saw the final bell.

The win was Watson’s second of 2021 after he defeated Thailand’s Uten Chanavon in the Spring – and he hopes it won’t be his last.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before his most recent win he said: “The remainder of the year I am looking to stay as active as I can. There is no point getting fit to get unfit at the start of your pro career.”

The wins see’s Watson move to 4-0 while March’s slate slips to 0-1.

