Headline News News Pro News 

‘His coach is an eejit and birds of a feather flock together’ – McCarthy’s McGuigan disdain behind CBS grudge

Jonny Stapleton

It’s a grudge match but not as we know it!

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)] has agreed to temporarily put his world title pursuit to one side, take ‘a step back’ and ‘bate the bol locks’ out of Chris Billam Smith [12(10_-1] in a bid to settle a unique grudge.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a meeting of the title-holding cruiserweights will take place during the second installment of Fight champ, presumably in late July.

Despite distancing himself from the Bournemouth native during fight week, McCarthy v Billam Smith was confirmed as made within minutes of the Belfast cruiserweight retaining his European title with the destruction of Alexandru Jur live on Sky on Saturday night.

‘The Gentleman’s’ calling out of McCarthy during fight week got under the skin of manager Mark Dunlop, that he got vocal about a match up prior to the weigh-in. ‘The Mack Attack’ also seems to have take exception to certain things said, to such a degree he has agreed to take what he believes is a backward step to settle a grudge that appeared from nowhere.

However, there is more to his dislike of ‘CBS’ than some verbals and thus more reason for him to agree to the fight.

McCarthy revealed a strong dislike for Shane McGuigan in his post fight interview and makes Billam Smith guilty by association. The Commonwealth title holder is coached by the former Ulster champion and son of Irish fight legend Barry McGuigan – and that’s enough for ‘Big Tommy’ to query his likabilty.

“I don’t know Chris Billam Smith”, McCarthy said, “but his coach is an eejit and birds of a feather flock together and rats run in packs. So, I don’t like Shane and I don’t like Chris.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Steven Ward opens up about fight with World’s Strongest Man

Jonny Stapleton

Clonmel BC delighted to retain super heavyweight title

irishboxing

Spike O’Sullivan-Chris Eubank Jr to be shown on Sky PPV

Joe O'Neill