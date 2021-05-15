‘I’ll bate the b******s out of him’ – Fight Camp grudge match confirmed forTommy McCarthy

It’s Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1] at Fight Camp next for Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)].

Eddie Hearn confirmed the Commonwealth champion and McCarthy will trade leather later this summer within minutes of ‘The Mac Attack’s’ latest win on Saturday night.

The Belfast cruiserweight retained his European title with a destruction of Alexandru Jur, looking mightily impressive in the process.

The Romanian was put down and out in the sixth of six one-sided rounds as McCarthy kept ahold of his blue belt in decisive fashion.

It was the kind of performance ‘Big Tommy’ had promised and the kind of display he suggested may lead him toward a shot at one of the world champions at the weight – Arsen Goulamarian (WBA), Mairis Briedis (IBF), Lawrence Okolie (WBO),or Ilunga Makabu (WBC).

However, after the victory, a clash with ‘CBS’ was confirmed by Matchroom promoter Hearn. The Oliver Plunkett graduate claimed Billam-Smith was a ‘step back’ during the build-up to his successful defence but, post another Continental victory, seemed up for the fight.

Like his manager Mark Dunlop, the usually extremely laid-back talent seems put out by the ‘The Gentleman’s’ recent patter.

👀 MCCARTHY TO FACE CBS NEXT 👀@Tommymac90 will face @ChrisBillam next and it is fair to say there is no love lost between the two camps, who wins that one? 🍿#McCarthyJur pic.twitter.com/4P71tjIo1j — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2021

McCarthy did say he would love one of the world champions – and name dropped WBO king Okolie in particular, noting it was an easy fight to make and was one with all the ingredients needed to capture fan attention.

However, with those routes seemingly not available he is more than happy to put the world title aspirations aside to let lose on Billam Smith.

“He’s been doing my head in all week. The Gentleman? I’ll bate the bollocks out of him no problem,” McCarthy said.

Speaking on the match-up, Hearn said: “It’s a proper domestic fight. When you talk about progressing toward a world title sometimes you need that flag ship fight and this is that fight.”