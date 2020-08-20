Underdog with a bite – Greene looking to be Maxi Hughes to Crocker’s Jono Carroll







Louis Greene [12(7)-1] is no stranger to going on the road and causing a big upset – and he is confident that it will be the same again when he takes on Lewis Crocker [11(6)-0] in next Wednesday’s MTKFightNight main event.

Former Southern Area champion Greene faces unbeaten Crocker for the vacant WBO European welterweight title at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on August 26.

There has already been one surprise in an #MTKFightNight main event after Maxi Hughes shocked Jono Carroll, and Greene feels his past experience makes it likely that another away fighter comes out on top.

“Crocker’s team will be extremely confident and they’ll see me as the underdog, but even when I fought the likes of Freddy Kiwitt, Lee Gillespie and Lukasz Wierzbicki in Poland, I was expected to come unstuck in those fights and I won.

“This isn’t anything new to me and I’m really excited to be back. To be headlining a show for such a big title is great, and there are a lot of expectations on this fight.”

Greene also points out he comes into the clash with the Belfast puncher in form.

“I was really pleased with how things went in 2019, I won all three of my fights, and it was against a high calibre of fighters, especially the win in Poland. I was over the moon and now it’s onto this fight, so everything is moving really well.

“A win here means a lot, I’ve got to this point by taking big risks against hard opposition, so this is a massive opportunity.”

Crocker vs. Greene is part of a huge bill on August 26, which also features British and Commonwealth bantamweight king Lee McGregor taking on Ryan Walker, and undefeated Gary Cully going up against Craig Woodruff.

Elsewhere on the card, Darren Tetley and Liam Taylor meet in a British title eliminator, Fearghus Quinn makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against Robbie Chapman, while amateur sensation James McGivern makes his professional debut too.