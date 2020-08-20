Delfine Persoon surprised Katie Taylor took rematch risk







Delfine Persoon claims she is surprised to have been given the chance to rematch Katie Taylor.



The Belgian who ran Taylor as close in an enthralling all the belts clash in the Summer of 2019 never expected the undisputed champion to ‘risk’ her legacy by agreeing to a repeat.



The Police Officer has continually suggested the Bray native got away with one and should have suffered her first pro career defeat after their 10 round encouther.



The former long reigning WBC lightweight champ is confident she has the beating of the Olympic gold medal winner and as a result believes agreeing to a repeat is a bad career move for the trailblazer.



“We didn’t think [Taylor would grant a rematch]. We were very surprised Katie is taking this risk,” said Persoon.

“For her, it is a big risk. If she loses, it isn’t good for her career.”

Speaking at today’s final press conference ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated bout the challenger promised to go war in Fight Camp 4.



Persoon previously criticised Taylor’s grab and run tactics and called for her to entertain by ‘fighting’ come Saturday.



She wasn’t as scathing when sharing a room with the champion on Thursday, but did suggest she will be coming to fight regardless.

“A war? This is boxing. Punch, punch back. It is not a war. Grabbing and holding is not boxing.

“Boxing offensively, jabbing and working, is the way to box.

“I respect her style. I must prove my style, like I did in New York, but even better.”

The Belgian came into the last meeting 2 kilos below the limit and has worked to address that ahead of the rematch.



She plans to come in heavier this time and the already physically imposing work horse believes the added size will help.



She also expressed a need to start faster and it appears as if she will apply pressure from the off.



“I could see I am bigger than her. I have to start the fight faster than last time, with a higher tempo.

“But I can’t change the whole thing. My way of boxing is with pressure.

“I can box also on the back foot but, a lot of the time, my opponents don’t pressure me. But I can do it. I spar with guys in Belgium who are stronger than me. They give me problems and I find solutions. Against a girl, I always feel stronger because I train with men.

“But I like to box in front. Boxing with my heart can be a problem, sometimes I forget to use my [brain].

“I must not give her time to hold me. Don’t give her the time.”



The Persoon rematch is the fight Taylor always wanted. Her team wanted her to make two weight world title history – which she managed – fight Amanda Serrano in a massive clash, have one more legacy encouther and then look at the return.



Persoon got the offer due to repeat due to the fact Serrano wouldn’t agree to rescheduling for August 22, but it’s a bout the champion has been requesting since the day after her July 1 2019 victory over her now rival.

