Headline News News Pro News Videos 

Calm Before The Storm – Watch Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon Face Off

Jonny Stapleton

There were some sly digs fired during the press conference. Delfine Persoon seemed particularly keen to try and tempt Katie Taylor into a brawl come Saturday night. 

The former WBC champion, who rematches the Undisputed lightweight champ at Matchroom Headquarters, continued her criticism of Taylor’s style, tried to plant a ‘holding’ seed and suggested she was coming to entertain via war. 


However, when they went face to face and got into close quarters for the first time since the shared the ring over 10 exciting rounds both were calm and collected. 

There were no verbals between the duo, whose relationship according to Eddie Hearn is very icy.

Photo Credit – Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]