WATCH LIVE – Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon final press conference

Jonny Stapleton

Social distancing means the can’t quite come face to face, but Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will share the same space for the first time since their epic battle last summer.

The undisputed lightweight champion and the former long reigning WBC title holder rematch in ‘Matchroom Square Garden’ on Fight Camp 4 this Saturday night.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash Matchroom are holding a press conference – which can be viewed online below – meaning both fighters will share the same space for the first time since they shared 10 high action rounds.

Although nowhere near as anticipated as the fight itself there is intrigue surrounding what will play out when the pair are handed mics.

Persoon has been very vocal about the first fight, the Police force worker claiming she was robbed.

Taylor took exception to such comments and has a bit more bite about her than normal in the build up to the rematch.

Eddie Hearn predicts it will be frosty and it could get spicey.

You can watch below:

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]