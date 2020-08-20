WATCH LIVE – Katie Taylor versus Delfine Persoon final press conference







Social distancing means the can’t quite come face to face, but Katie Taylor and Delfine Persoon will share the same space for the first time since their epic battle last summer.

The undisputed lightweight champion and the former long reigning WBC title holder rematch in ‘Matchroom Square Garden’ on Fight Camp 4 this Saturday night.

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash Matchroom are holding a press conference – which can be viewed online below – meaning both fighters will share the same space for the first time since they shared 10 high action rounds.

Although nowhere near as anticipated as the fight itself there is intrigue surrounding what will play out when the pair are handed mics.

Persoon has been very vocal about the first fight, the Police force worker claiming she was robbed.

Taylor took exception to such comments and has a bit more bite about her than normal in the build up to the rematch.

Eddie Hearn predicts it will be frosty and it could get spicey.

You can watch below: