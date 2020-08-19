Different animal – Tony Browne promising to pack a pro punch







It may be hard for some to imagine, but Tony Browne claims he working on bringing an animalistic fighter to the pro ranks.

The now former amateur of note cuts a clean cut figure, but having ripped off his vest he’s planning to get down and dirty in the pro squared circle.

Not that the 25-year-old will ditch the mr nice guy persona, rather he has being working on the aggressive fighting instincts he believes served him best in the past and will make him a must watch Irish fighter.

‘Super Fly’ argues he was shaped for the pros, but went away from his natural instincts in an attempt to become an Olympian.

The Rathmines native suggests he changed his style somewhat under High Performance guidance and in pursuit of a Tokyo slot, now he is relishing being unleashed and the chance to have a tear up.

“I honestly believe people are going to see a more exciting Tony Borwne. I will fight at all ranges and think I will be a lot more more versatile. I will get in there and try and break fighters down and break them up,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I was happy with High Performance set up and obviously the coaches in there are top class. I was blessed to work with them, but in terms of moving into the pros I have always had a pro style. I think the best amateur years I had came off the back of training with a more pro style. Steven [O’Rourke] trained that style into me since I was a young age and I am enjoying getting back to being more aggressive. You’ve seen me spar and you’ve seen I like a tear up.”

Having signed a three year pro contract with Star Promotions of New York and with talks of an Autumn debut somewhere in Europe, Browne’s focus has now shifted from out boxing people over three rounds in Tokyo to trying to entertain and win fights in the paid ranks.

The St Michael’s Inchicore graduate reveals there is a re training element to that transition, albeit a reawakening of an old style rather than the learning of a new style.

“Obviously there is some re-training that I have had to go through, it’s like re-learning training. It’s not that I was trained wrong in the High Performance, it just didn’t get for me. The fault doesn’t lie with anyone and I am not pointing the finger, that’s just how it worked out.”

Doing the re-training is the Dublin based Manchester native O’Rourke, a coach who began working with Browne when he started boxing at 16 – and the new pro claims there is no one better to get him get him ready for future wars.

“I am with Steven since I was 16 and had two left feet. I hadn’t a clue. Steven would have instilled that pro style into me from then. I was a boxer fighter and I liked and still do like a tear up.

“I think that was taken away from me in recent years, so now we are working on bringing it back. I’m working toward boxing how I did before.

“There is a great atmosphere and culture in our gym. Steven is working with us to develop our craft, but is also pushing us to get super fit. Prize fighting is a different ball game. You have the 10-12 round element so you have to be physically able to compete without negating your skills.

“There are times you will have to trenches, so he making us smart boxers but is also is also turning us into animals. I am feeling more animalistic.

” In the amateurs you work to subdue opponents with skill, but while it is as much about boxing in the pros you still have to be tough, nasty and break people down.”

If Browne had of had the opportunity to debut over the summer he would have jumped straight into a six rounder. The Dubliner is keen to get the ball rolling and leave his mark. Potential ring rust due to the pandemic enforced delay now means he will debut over four.

Still the stablemate of Victor Rabei, Ryan O’Rourke, Paddy Nevin and co does want to be moved relatively fast and told Irish-boxing.com he won’t be a duck egg preservationist.

“I want test myself. I don’t want to protect 0. I want the kind of fights and opponents that allow me to prove myself and I am confident of doing that. In saying that I have to listen to my team and management, but my preference is to get in there and make some noise.”

For now it looks like Browne will have to make that noise on the continent. Shows in Ireland are not forthcoming and America, where is promoters run shows is off the radar travel wise for now. He was non committal with regard to where he will debut but it appears like it will be on mainland Europe relatively soon.