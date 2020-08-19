Eddie Hearn claims first Persoon fight still EATS AT Katie Taylor







Eddie Hearn has revealed Katie Taylor has been left upset by Delfine Persoon’s reaction to their epic all the belts encouther last Summer.

The Irish superstar edged a brilliant undisputed world title fight, 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 to become the first Irish person to unify an entire division since the four belt era began.

Persoon disputed the result from the second it was read out in the Madison Square Garden ring right up and until fight week of their rematch, which plays out in Matchroom Headquarters this Saturday night.

Taylor has admitted it was a close fight, but is confident she shaded proceedings.

The fact Persoon can’t accept the card and has been very vocal about how wronged she feels has preturbed the two weight world champion according to Hearn.

As a result Hearn predicts the usually humble and quiet Taylor may approach the build up to the repeat differently.

The Matchroom boss predicts an icy reception.

“She’s very quiet, very humble but at the same time she’s got a bee in her bonnet about this particular fight,” said Hearn on Sky Sports News.

“Last June one of the best fights I’ve ever witnessed. At Madison Square Garden, twenty-thousand people on their feet for Persoon against Taylor.

“But the question marks were should Persoon have got that victory and that’s eaten her up during this period.”

“Even in the changing rooms that night when there was a little bit of uncertainty over who should have got the result,” added Hearn.

“She doesn’t like what Delfine Persoon has had to say and Delfine Persoon’s said quite a bit and you’ll see a lot of that this week. Those two, it’s very icy.”