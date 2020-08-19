‘He was a dirty wee B’ -Michael Conlan calls French foul







Micheal Conlan flirted with getting disqualified in his recent clash with former world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht, but has labeled the French fighter a ‘dirty wee bastard’.

The Belfast super bantamweight had two points deducted for low blows and was one south of the border punch away from being thrown out by the ref.

The low blows were not obviously intentional, but the world title hopeful did have to walk a tight rope for the entire second half of the fight.

The Olympic medal winner still managed to secure a stoppage win in what was the best performance of his career.

Speaking after a fight where he got plenty of referee attention, he suggested his opponent was a master of the dark arts and naughtier than him.

“He was a dirty wee b*d,” Conlan told Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

“He was smart and was doing some old man tactics and some tricks of the trade. I said I was going to get him late, not rush it, so I’m delighted,” he added before discussing the low blows.

“They weren’t on purpose, they were accidental and I kind of need to work on that.

“I had to be careful after the warnings because I felt like a footballer who was told he could only use one foot. So to get the stoppage in the 10th round was very pleasing.”

Reflecting further on the clash, Conlan felt it was his best performacne to date.

Apart from the referee warnings he was extremely comfortable against a recent world title challenger and former European champion – and he believes the win and the manner it which it was deliver suggests he is world title ready.

“That is my career-best performance, without a doubt,” he said.

“I had been working on a lot of good things in the gym and they were evident in the fight. I’m buzzing after that because I know that I’m ready right now to win a world title.”