Homecoming hope – Katie Taylor still dreams of fighting in Ireland







Katie Taylor hasn’t given up hope of a massive homecoming and a fight in Ireland.

As one of Ireland’s greatest sporting hero’s a massive Dublin hosted world title fight seems a no brainer.

Indeed, a fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by promoter Eddie Hearn but was put off twice before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s manager reasoning that he was advised that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

Adam Smith then proposed a unique show in Cork, but there hasn’t be talk of that since.

By this stage there remains a real belief that a Katie Taylor fight in Ireland should happen, but that coincides with a genuine acceptance it WON’T. It just seems to be a given that Katie Taylor will not fight in Dublin or Ireland anytime soon – if ever.

In contrast to long and varied reason as to why Matchroom, Sky and Taylor should visit Dublin, finding a definitive reason as to why it won’t happen is a Rumpelstiltskin task.

For most, it’s guess work that only a fortunate piece of ear-wigging can end.

Wider media discuss the ‘current climate’ when trying to explain the scenario – a thinly-veiled nod to the murderous February 2016 attack at what was then the Regency Hotel. It’s been suggested the Gardai have revealed any 3Arena fight night wouldn’t be safe – and that has left fight fans disheartened.

However, Taylor herself hasn’t give up hope.

“I certainly haven’t given up hope. It has always been a huge dream of mine to fight in Ireland. Maybe some day it can happen,” she said.

“I have always said I have no concern where I am fighting. I just want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.”

Fighting in front of in any crowd isn’t feasible at present. Taylor’s next bout, the eagerly anticipated rematch with Delfine Persoon plays out behind closed doors in Eddie Hearn’s back garden this coming Saturday – and it appears limited number will be allowed attend any fight night before 2021.