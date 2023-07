Emmet Brennan makes his eagerly anticipated debut in Belfast tonight.

The Tokyo Olympian takes on Angel Emilov on MHD’s Close Encouter card in what is his first fight since he lost to Dilshodbek Ruzmetov at the Tokyo Olympics’.

Irish-Boxing.com sat down with the Dubliner to discuss his pro move, teaming up with Darren Barker and Joe Calzaghe, the type of fights he wants moving forward and much more.

Check out the interview below: