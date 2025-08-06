Croker Carrot Could Tempt Katie Taylor to Delay Retirement, Suggests Hearn

A Croker carrot could prevent Katie Taylor from retiring, muses Eddie Hearn.

The Irish Icon didn’t shoot down retirement questions post her trilogy win over Amanda Serrano last month, instead suggesting she was unsure as to what was next.

That in itself caught the promoter by surprise, and he read it as an indication that the game changer may be ready to exit the game.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve ever heard her say in a press conference after, ‘if’ I fight again – she’s kind of done everything, and it’s a great way to go out,” he said in Belfast last week.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor wins. seen with Eddie Hearn

Yet there could be one happening that would ensure the 39-year-old superstar fights on – A Croke Park fight night.

“But now you’ve got the Irish sports minister [Charlie McConalogue] coming on and saying it would be great to get her at Croke Park, and it’s like ‘oh, now you say that’,” Hearn adds.

“I think that’s possibly the only thing that could get her back in the ring, and it’s got to be a big fight.”

Croke Park has been mentioned time and time again in relation to the Olympic gold medal winner, yet it has never materialised.

The cost of hiring GAA headquarters has always been Matchrooms’ go-to excuse, and they have requested and bemoaned the lack of government support.

With that in mind, the Essex fight maker doesn’t remain too optimistic.

“I just don’t think the people there are massive fans of boxing… I think they’re fans of Katie Taylor, but I just don’t think they really like boxing.

“But Katie Taylor is more than boxing; she’s probably one of the greatest ever athletes from Ireland. Right now, I don’t think she’s even really thinking about it.

“It’s going to be a really tough decision for her because I don’t think she’ll ever really want to stop boxing – but she’s sort of completed it.”