Conor Benn Targets Crocker-Donovan Winner for World Title Showdown

Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn is keeping a close eye on the outcome of Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan II.

The Matchroom star has set his sights on the winner of the first ever all Irish world title fight as part of his pursuit of world welterweight glory.

While a lucrative rematch with Chris Eubank Jr remains a strong possibility for later this year—potentially at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November—Benn is also weighing up a serious move toward a world title in the 147lbs division.

And the Matchroom CEO has confirmed the winner of next month’s all-Irish clash could be first in line.

“We’re exploring numerous options for Conor,” Hearn told Boxing News. “If the Eubank Jr fight happens in November, we’ll make it happen. But one of the other big fights on the table is against Paddy Donovan or Lewis Crocker. Conor’s definitely looking at the winner of that fight for a world title.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park ahead of their IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Crocker and Donovan rematch at Windsor Park on September 13, with the vacant IBF welterweight world title on the line. The high-stakes bout comes after their controversial first meeting, which ended in Donovan’s disqualification.